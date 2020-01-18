Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2020 (M) - Day 1

Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020
Berlin, Germany

17 Jan 2020     POL v UKR (Pool A)     5 - 4
17 Jan 2020     AUT v RUS (Pool A)     5 - 3
17 Jan 2020     CZE v NED (Pool B)     2 - 6
17 Jan 2020     GER v BEL (Pool B)         12 - 1
17 Jan 2020     RUS v UKR (Pool A)     5 - 3
17 Jan 2020     POL v AUT (Pool A)     3 - 5
17 Jan 2020     BEL v NED (Pool B)         4 - 7
17 Jan 2020     CZE v GER (Pool B)     2 - 12

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Austria 3 3 0 0 16 7 9 9
2 Russia 2 1 0 1 8 8 0 3
3 Poland 2 1 0 1 8 9 -1 3
4 Ukraine 3 0 0 3 8 16 -8 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 2 2 0 0 24 3 21 6
2 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 13 6 7 6
3 Belgium 2 0 0 2 5 19 -14 0
4 Czech Republic 2 0 0 2 4 18 -14 0

FIH Match Centre

