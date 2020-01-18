EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2020 (M) - Day 1
Berlin, Germany
17 Jan 2020 POL v UKR (Pool A) 5 - 4
17 Jan 2020 AUT v RUS (Pool A) 5 - 3
17 Jan 2020 CZE v NED (Pool B) 2 - 6
17 Jan 2020 GER v BEL (Pool B) 12 - 1
17 Jan 2020 RUS v UKR (Pool A) 5 - 3
17 Jan 2020 POL v AUT (Pool A) 3 - 5
17 Jan 2020 BEL v NED (Pool B) 4 - 7
17 Jan 2020 CZE v GER (Pool B) 2 - 12
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|7
|9
|9
|2
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|8
|0
|3
|3
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|16
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|3
|21
|6
|2
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|6
|7
|6
|3
|Belgium
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|19
|-14
|0
|4
|Czech Republic
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|18
|-14
|0