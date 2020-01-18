



LANCASTER, Pa. – The second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League is here! As action has already begun around the world, the U.S. Women’s National Team is in final preparations for their opening weekend of matches. With one week remaining until game day, USWNT Head Coach Caroline Nelson-Nichols and coaching staff have named the roster that will compete against some of the world’s top field hockey nations.





"We are incredibly excited to get underway with the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League season,” said Nelson-Nichols. “The team has been training hard and the players are growing every day. With our opening match a week away, we look forward to final preparations before kicking off against The Netherlands."



Similar to last season, USA’s roster features goalkeepers Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.) and Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.). Leading the defense is veteran Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), who will be joined by Ali Campbell (Lancaster, Pa.), who returned to the USWNT after retiring in 2017, and newcomers Alexandra Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.) and Carrie Hanks (Niskayuna, N.Y.).



The midfield features several recognizable USWNT athletes, including Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.) and Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), who all participated in the inaugural season of FIH Hockey Pro League. They are joined by Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), who returned to the USWNT after leaving in June 2019, and a handful of new faces to the red, white and blue who are eager to earn their first international caps while being key contributors to USA’s success in 2020.



Much like the 2019 season, a mix of proven veteran leaders and young talent are ready for the second edition of the highly anticipated international competition.



Nelson-Nichols also noted that athletes that are currently on, or away from the senior USWNT could be added to the FIH Hockey Pro League roster at a future date.





The FIH Hockey Pro League is designed as an entertainment product and kicked off in January 2019, replacing the Champions’ Trophy, FIH Hockey World League Semifinals and World League Final. It is an annual global league involving the best national teams in the world and enables fans to see their favorite team play at home against the elite of international field hockey.



Taking place in the first half of the year, the FIH Hockey Pro League provides a regular calendar of must-see events played in packed stadiums across the world.



In its first edition in 2019, Australia (men) and The Netherlands (women) were the inaugural Champions.



Each nation that competed on the women’s side of the event last year returns in 2020, which consists of FIH World Ranked No. 1 The Netherlands, No. 2 Australia, No. 3 Argentina, No. 4 Germany, No. 5 Great Britain, No. 6 New Zealand, No. 10 China, No. 12 Belgium and No. 13 USA.



USA begins their 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League campaign against The Netherlands on Friday, January 24. For a full detailed schedule, roster, news and more, click here.



#FIHProLeague

#MyProLeagueMoment

#HockeyInvites



USFHA media release