By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India in Bhubaneswar)





Harmanpreet Singh (strike rate 63) and Mirco Pruijser(strike rate 59) will be key players of the match. Photo(courtsey FIH)



Indian hockey had begun their Golden era in Amsterdam Olympics (1928). India beat Netherlands in final by 3-0. Legendary Dhyan Chand (2 goals) and George Marthins (1 goal) had scored the goals.





Since then 92 years has been passed. India-Netherlands played 106 times, last played in Bhubaneswar in World Cup 2018. Childish and stupid play of Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and of Amit Rohidas leads the destruction of India 1-2.



Here are statistical highlights of India-Netherlands in international Hockey since inception:

India- Netherlands :Head to head by B.G.Joshi Particulars India Netherlands World Ranking 5 3 World Ranking Points 1823 2155 If wins today’s match in regulation period, gain of points 66.50 33.50 If wins today’s match in shootout, gain of points 33.25 16.75 Total Matches Played 106 106 Won 33 49 Drawn 24 24 Goals Scored 216 239 Penalty Corner Expert Record Harmanpreet Mink ven der Weerden Expert Shirt Number 13 30 Matches Played 111 167 Goals Scored 70 104 Strike Rate(1goal per match is 100) 63 62 Main Striker Mandeep Mirco Pruijser Expert Shirt Number 11 16 Matches Played 153 118 Goals Scored 78 70 Strike Rate(1goal per match is 100) 51 59

Fieldhockey.com