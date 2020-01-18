Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: First match of Hockey which will get ranking points

Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 15
By  B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India in Bhubaneswar)


Harmanpreet Singh (strike rate 63) and Mirco Pruijser(strike rate 59) will be key players of the match. Photo(courtsey FIH)

Indian hockey had begun their Golden era in Amsterdam Olympics (1928).  India beat Netherlands in final by 3-0. Legendary Dhyan Chand (2 goals) and George Marthins (1 goal) had scored the goals.



Since then 92 years has been passed.  India-Netherlands played 106 times, last played in Bhubaneswar in World Cup 2018. Childish and stupid play of Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and of Amit Rohidas leads the destruction of India 1-2.

Here are statistical highlights of India-Netherlands in international Hockey since inception:

India- Netherlands :Head to head  by  B.G.Joshi

Particulars

India

Netherlands

World Ranking

5

3

World Ranking Points

1823

2155

If wins today’s match in

regulation period, gain of points

66.50

33.50

If wins today’s match in

shootout, gain of points

33.25

16.75

Total Matches Played

106

106

Won

33

49

Drawn

24

24

Goals Scored

216

239

Penalty Corner Expert Record

Harmanpreet

Mink ven der Weerden

Expert Shirt Number

13

30

Matches Played

111

167

Goals Scored

70

104

Strike Rate(1goal per match is 100)

63

62

Main Striker

Mandeep

Mirco Pruijser

Expert Shirt Number

11

16

Matches Played

153

118

Goals Scored

78

70

Strike Rate(1goal per match is 100)

51

59

