Stats Speak: First match of Hockey which will get ranking points
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India in Bhubaneswar)
Harmanpreet Singh (strike rate 63) and Mirco Pruijser(strike rate 59) will be key players of the match. Photo(courtsey FIH)
Indian hockey had begun their Golden era in Amsterdam Olympics (1928). India beat Netherlands in final by 3-0. Legendary Dhyan Chand (2 goals) and George Marthins (1 goal) had scored the goals.
Since then 92 years has been passed. India-Netherlands played 106 times, last played in Bhubaneswar in World Cup 2018. Childish and stupid play of Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and of Amit Rohidas leads the destruction of India 1-2.
Here are statistical highlights of India-Netherlands in international Hockey since inception:
|
India- Netherlands :Head to head by B.G.Joshi
|
Particulars
|
India
|
Netherlands
|
World Ranking
|
5
|
3
|
World Ranking Points
|
1823
|
2155
|
If wins today’s match in
regulation period, gain of points
|
66.50
|
33.50
|
If wins today’s match in
shootout, gain of points
|
33.25
|
16.75
|
Total Matches Played
|
106
|
106
|
Won
|
33
|
49
|
Drawn
|
24
|
24
|
Goals Scored
|
216
|
239
|
Penalty Corner Expert Record
|
Harmanpreet
|
Mink ven der Weerden
|
Expert Shirt Number
|
13
|
30
|
Matches Played
|
111
|
167
|
Goals Scored
|
70
|
104
|
Strike Rate(1goal per match is 100)
|
63
|
62
|
Main Striker
|
Mandeep
|
Mirco Pruijser
|
Expert Shirt Number
|
11
|
16
|
Matches Played
|
153
|
118
|
Goals Scored
|
78
|
70
|
Strike Rate(1goal per match is 100)
|
51
|
59
Fieldhockey.com