By Jugjet Singh





The late Micheal Yan.



NEGRI Sembilan HA (NSHA) Hall-of-Fame inductee Michael Yan died at the age of 74 yesterday.





He was an architect by profession, but his love for hockey saw him coaching the St Paul’s Institution (SPI) team in Seremban, Negri Sembilan.



‘He was not only a player but also a coach and official of the NSHA. He also played in the 1973 Sea Games in Singapore.



‘For his immense contributions to hockey in the state, we inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 2016,’ said NSHA secretary P. Tamil Selvam.



After representing the country at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok, the Paulian captained the Sea Games team who won silver in Singapore three years later.



At the state level, he was captain when Negri won the 1974 Tun Hussein Onn Cup and the 1975 Razak Cup.



He retired as a player in 1977.



New Straits Times