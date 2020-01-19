s2h team







Three living legends of hockey Olympic gold medalist -- Harbinder Singh, World Cup goldie HJS Chimni and Moscow Olympic gold medalist MK Kaushik -- together unveiled city based NGO One Thousand Hockey Legs' Mascot, named Chhota Cheetah OTHL Cheetah in a simple but impressive function on Wednesday at the historic Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.





The mascot symbolizes energy, vigour and of course teen's mischief in eyes will henceforth mark the identity of the globally acclaimed One Thousand Hockey Legs (OTHL). The OTHL is working at grassroot to improve the lot of Indian hockey since inception in 2008.







About 300 pieces of the mascot were distributed to the start up kids to motivate them to the sport of hockey



"Am happy to see hundreds of kids taking up hockey, and hail the organizers for this. To have a Mascot, that too a kind that would entice kids, is wonderful. It will go a long way in creating hockey culture in schools", said triple Olympian Harbinder Singh. His brother, Brig. Har Jeet Singh Chimni, who won gold at Kualumpur World Cup, and 1980 Moscow Olympic gold medalist MK Kaushik too joined senior colleague Harbinder in joining the sea of kids to motivate them towards hockey sport.



The NGO organized its annual Sporting Month Prgram at the MDCNS. Starting 20th Dec, daily 8-10 matches were held for different category of teams, say SubJr, Jr and Seniors. Over all 242 matches were held and the finals were held on 15th Jan.



One Thousand hockey legs is the flagship program of Hockey Citizen Group, founded by hockey historian K. Arumugam and his friends in 2008 to create career opportunity for the under-privileged section of Indian society. By micro planning and precise execution the OTHL aims to improve the educational and sporting abilities of not so well placed children of age group 10 to 18.



The NGO received Hockey India president's Outstanding Achievement Award in 2015 and President of India's RKPP award next year.



The Winners of OTHL Winter Competition Season were as follows:



2nd Living Legends Cup

PRESENTED BY : Mr. YS Negi, Principal

WINNER : Dilip Dynamos

RUNNERS UP : Ajit Pal Arrows



Skills Cup for U-13 boys

PRESENTED BY : Parents / Guardians

WINNERS : Govt. co-ed SBV, Shahpurjat

RUNNERS UP : GBSSS, Janakpuri - 1



Open Series Srs & Jrs

PRESENTED BY : Shri Uma Shankar Sharma

WINNERS : OTHL

RUNNERS UP : OTHL -1



Jr OTHL Cup 2019

PRESENTED BY : Brig. HJS Chimni, World Cup Gold medalist

JR OTHL CUP WINNERS : GBSSS, Ghitorni

JR OTHL CUP RUNNERS UP : GBSSS, Janakpuri - 1

JR OTHL CUP BRONZE : SBV, Ashok Vihar



Sr OTHL Cup 2019

PRESENTED BY : Mr. Harbinder Singh, Olympic Gold Medalist

SR OTHL CUP WINNERS : GBSSS, Begumpur

SR OTHL CUP RUNNERS UP : Anglo-Arabic Sr. Sec. School, Ajmeri Gate

SR OTHL CUP BRONZE : GBSSS, Ghitorni



