



Alexander Cox – who led SV Kampong to the 2016 EHL title – has decided to resign as the club’s head coach at the end of the current season.





Explaining his decision, he said: “It’s a very difficult decision for me. As a player and immediately afterwards as a coach, hockey has been at the centre of my life for more than 30 years.



“I am in the privileged position of being able to turn my passion into my work. At the moment, I need to choose a different direction in my working life. That means that the current season will be my last as a coach.



“I look forward to successfully completing my great time at Kampong with my players, staff and club. We will do everything we can to achieve our goal, a third national title in four years.”



Dennis de Breij, chairman of Kampong said: “Alexander has brought us an incredible amount in the eight seasons that he has been associated with Kampong and we are eternally grateful to him for that.



“With four final places, two of which led to the National Championships in 2017 and 2018; winning the EHL in 2016, Kampong have been one of the leading teams in the Netherlands for more than five years.



“The image of Kampong as a tactical fighting machine is primarily due to Alexander. He stuck his neck out and gave the team their own image. It contains a lot of energy, talent and dedication from Alexander. An incredible achievement.”



Paul van den Putten, a Kampong top hockey board member, added: “We are not only grateful to Alexander for his enormous contribution to the successes of recent years, but also for his important impetus to further professionalise the training for our Kampong youth. We also appreciate Alexander for his versatility and intensity, which we will enjoy until the end of this season. “



Euro Hockey League media release