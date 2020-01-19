SA Hockey Women Squad named for Summer Series
The South African Women’s Hockey side are bracing for a bumper 7 months that will culminate in their confirmed participation in the Tokyo Olympic Games in July. The first step of this journey is the squad heading down to Stellenbosch where they will take on the SA Invitational U21 side, Netherlands U21, Ireland and Germany.
The SA Hockey Women’s squad has today been announced for the Summer Series. It’s a massive opportunity for all the players selected to stake a claim for a place on the plain to Tokyo later this year.
Lilian du Plessis, the top scorer in the African Hockey Road to Tokyo event, as well as Ongeziwe Mali, player of tournament in Stellenbosch will return to their happy hunting ground. While Kara Botes and Robyn Johnson will hope to bring the great indoor hockey form to the outdoor team.
Erin Hunter and Nicole Walraven may both be wearing new names on their backs, following their respective nuptials, but that defensive brilliance will still be on show.
SA Women’s Hockey Squad for Summer Series
No, Name, Province
1, Stephanie Baxter, North West
2, Quanita Bobbs, Western Province
3, Kara Botes, Southern Gauteng
4, Dirkie Chamberlain, Western Province
5, Lisa Deetlefs, Southern Gauteng
6, Lilian du Plessis, Southern Gauteng
7, Celia Evans, Northern Blues
8, Tegan Fourie, KZN Raiders
9, Erin Hunter, Southern Gauteng
10, Robyn Johnson, Southern Gauteng
11, Ongeziwe Mali, Eastern Province
12, Tarryn Mallet, Southern Gauteng
13, Marizen Marais, Northern Blues
14, Mmatshepo Modipane, Southern Gauteng
15, Kristen Paton, Southern Gauteng
16, Hannah Pearce, Southern Gauteng
17, Sylvia van Jaarsveldt, Southern Gauteng
18, Marelize van Tonder, Southern Gauteng
19, Nomnikelo Veto, Southern Gauteng
20, Nicole Walraven, Northern Blues
21, Bianca Wood, Border
22, Ontathile Zulu, SA U21
SA Women’s Hockey Summer Series Fixtures
SA Hockey Association media release