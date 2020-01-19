EuroHockey Indoor Championship II 2020 (M) - Day 2
Lucerne, Switzerland
18 Jan 2020 09:00 DEN v BLR (Pool B) 1 - 8
18 Jan 2020 10:15 TUR v POR (Pool B) 3 - 7
18 Jan 2020 11:30 ITA v CRO (Pool A) 1 - 3
18 Jan 2020 12:45 SUI v SVK (Pool A) 6 - 2
18 Jan 2020 16:45 ITA v DEN (Pool C) 5 - 2
18 Jan 2020 18:00 SVK v TUR (Pool C) 1 - 5
18 Jan 2020 19:15 CRO v POR (Pool D) 4 - 6
18 Jan 2020 20:30 SUI v BLR (Pool D) 3 - 2
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|15
|6
|9
|7
|2
|Croatia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|4
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|13
|-3
|4
|4
|Italy
|3
|0
|1
|2
|8
|15
|-7
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|18
|10
|8
|7
|2
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|17
|11
|6
|6
|3
|Turkey
|3
|1
|1
|1
|15
|15
|0
|4
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|21
|-14
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Turkey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|6
|2
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|7
|3
|4
|3
|Slovakia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|10
|-4
|1
|4
|Denmark
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|0
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|9
|1
|3
|3
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|7
|0
|3
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|-2