Hosts Germany make superb start to Men's EuroHockey Indoor Nations Championship

Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 10:30 | Hits: 5
By Mike Rowbottom


Germany's men have won their opening EuroHockey Indoor Nations Championship matches in Berlin by huge margins ©Getty Images

Hosts Germany won both their opening pool matches by huge margins at the Men's EuroHockey Indoor Nations Championship in Berlin, and are certain to be involved in tomorrow's semi-finals at the Horst-Korber Sportzentrum.



The home nation, who took bronze at the last edition of this Championship in 2018, delivered an extraordinary 12-1 win over the 2018 silver medallists Belgium, who only lost that final to Austria on penalties.

Germany followed up with a similarly emphatic 12-2 win over the Czech Republic and now top Pool B on goal difference from The Netherlands.


Defending champions Austria have also made a good start at the Men's EuroHockey Indoor Nations Championship in Berlin ©Getty Images

The Dutch, who were not involved in the 2018 finals, beat the Czech Republic 6-2 and then earned a 7-4 win over Belgium.

In Pool A, the defending champions are clear at the top having beaten Russia and Poland by the same scoreline, 5-3.

Russia are second thanks to a 5-3 win over Ukraine, while in the other opening match Poland beat Ukraine 5-4.

The final pool matches are due to be played on Saturday morning, with semi-finals later in the day.

