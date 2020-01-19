Berlin, Germany



18 Jan 2020 09:00 AUT v UKR (Pool A) 6 - 1

18 Jan 2020 10:15 RUS v POL (Pool A) 5 - 4

18 Jan 2020 11:30 BEL v CZE (Pool B, Pool C) 3 - 4

18 Jan 2020 12:45 GER v NED (Pool B) 7 - 6

18 Jan 2020 16:45 UKR v BEL (Pool C) 7 - 10

18 Jan 2020 18:00 POL v CZE (Pool C) 3 - 3

18 Jan 2020 19:15 AUT v NED (SF1) 5 - 3

18 Jan 2020 20:45 GER v RUS (SF2) 6 - 1



Final Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Austria 3 3 0 0 16 7 9 9 2 Russia 3 2 0 1 13 12 1 6 3 Poland 3 1 0 2 12 14 -2 3 4 Ukraine 3 0 0 3 8 16 -8 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 3 3 0 0 31 9 22 9 2 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 19 13 6 6 3 Czech Republic 3 1 0 2 8 21 -13 3 4 Belgium 3 0 0 3 8 23 -15 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Poland 2 1 1 0 8 7 1 4 2 Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 7 6 1 4 3 Belgium 2 1 0 1 13 11 2 3 4 Ukraine 2 0 0 2 11 15 -4 0

FIH Match Centre