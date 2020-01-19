EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2020 (M) - Day 2
Berlin, Germany
18 Jan 2020 09:00 AUT v UKR (Pool A) 6 - 1
18 Jan 2020 10:15 RUS v POL (Pool A) 5 - 4
18 Jan 2020 11:30 BEL v CZE (Pool B, Pool C) 3 - 4
18 Jan 2020 12:45 GER v NED (Pool B) 7 - 6
18 Jan 2020 16:45 UKR v BEL (Pool C) 7 - 10
18 Jan 2020 18:00 POL v CZE (Pool C) 3 - 3
18 Jan 2020 19:15 AUT v NED (SF1) 5 - 3
18 Jan 2020 20:45 GER v RUS (SF2) 6 - 1
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|7
|9
|9
|2
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|12
|1
|6
|3
|Poland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|12
|14
|-2
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|16
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|3
|3
|0
|0
|31
|9
|22
|9
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|13
|6
|6
|3
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|21
|-13
|3
|4
|Belgium
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|23
|-15
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|7
|1
|4
|2
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|6
|1
|4
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|11
|2
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|15
|-4
|0