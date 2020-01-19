By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal-India in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)



Born on Indian Republic day (January 26) in 1995 in holy city Amritsar(Punjab) Gurjant Singh wrote his name as fastest goal by an Indian in International Hockey.

Gurjant Singh scored the first goal in 13 seconds versus Netherlands in 5-2 triumph in Bhubaneswar Pro league match.





Previously Ajit Singh(India) scored the goal in 15 seconds against Argentina in Montreal Olympics(1976) pool match.India won 4-0.



Gurjant made his debut versus Belgium in Boom test match in 2017. Since then he played 42 international matches and scored 15 goals. In Asia Cup(2017) and Asian Champions trophy(2018) he was in victorious Indian squad.



However he stands in 3rd position in the list of fastest goal in World level elite tournaments, details are:

Goal Scoring Time Tournament Venue Date Country Scorer Opponent 10seconds Champions Trophy Karachi Dec 11,1984 Pakistan Hanif Khan Netherlands 11 seconds World Cup The Hague Jun 1,2014 New Zealand Steve Edwards South Korea 13 seconds Pro League Bhubaneswar Jan 18,2020 India Gurjant Singh Netherlands

Fieldhockey.com