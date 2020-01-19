Stats Speak: Fastest Indian goal in elite tourneys goes to Gurjant Singh
By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal-India in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)
Born on Indian Republic day (January 26) in 1995 in holy city Amritsar(Punjab) Gurjant Singh wrote his name as fastest goal by an Indian in International Hockey.
Gurjant Singh scored the first goal in 13 seconds versus Netherlands in 5-2 triumph in Bhubaneswar Pro league match.
Previously Ajit Singh(India) scored the goal in 15 seconds against Argentina in Montreal Olympics(1976) pool match.India won 4-0.
Gurjant made his debut versus Belgium in Boom test match in 2017. Since then he played 42 international matches and scored 15 goals. In Asia Cup(2017) and Asian Champions trophy(2018) he was in victorious Indian squad.
However he stands in 3rd position in the list of fastest goal in World level elite tournaments, details are:
|
Goal
Scoring
Time
|
Tournament
|
Venue
|
Date
|
Country
|
Scorer
|
Opponent
|
10seconds
|
Champions
Trophy
|
Karachi
|
Dec 11,1984
|
Pakistan
|
Hanif Khan
|
Netherlands
|
11 seconds
|
World
Cup
|
The Hague
|
Jun 1,2014
|
New Zealand
|
Steve Edwards
|
South Korea
|
13 seconds
|
Pro League
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Jan 18,2020
|
India
|
Gurjant Singh
|
Netherlands
Fieldhockey.com