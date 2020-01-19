Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Stats Speak: Fastest Indian goal in elite tourneys goes to Gurjant Singh

Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 10:30 | Hits: 7
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal-India in  Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)

Born on Indian Republic day (January 26) in  1995 in holy city  Amritsar(Punjab) Gurjant Singh  wrote his name as fastest goal by an Indian in International Hockey.
 Gurjant Singh scored the first goal in 13 seconds  versus Netherlands in  5-2 triumph in Bhubaneswar Pro league match.



Previously Ajit Singh(India) scored the goal in 15 seconds against Argentina in Montreal  Olympics(1976)  pool  match.India won 4-0.

Gurjant  made his debut versus Belgium in Boom test match in 2017. Since then he played 42 international matches and scored 15 goals. In Asia Cup(2017) and Asian Champions trophy(2018) he was in victorious Indian squad.

However he stands in 3rd position in the list of fastest goal in World level elite tournaments, details are:

Goal

Scoring

Time

Tournament

Venue

Date

Country

Scorer

Opponent

10seconds

Champions

Trophy

Karachi

Dec 11,1984

Pakistan

Hanif Khan

Netherlands

11 seconds

World

Cup

The Hague

Jun 1,2014

New Zealand

Steve Edwards

South Korea

13 seconds

Pro League

Bhubaneswar

Jan 18,2020

India

Gurjant Singh

Netherlands

 Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.