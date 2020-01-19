From being 2-2 in the first half to winning the match 5-2, the Indian hockey team put in their best foot forward against the Netherlands in their Pro League debut.





INDvNED , Hockey India Twitter handle



It was a high-intensity game, Manpreet Singh’s men bagged three points in the 2020 edition opener.



“We had got the go-ahead from our coach to go on the offensive from the start,” said drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who scored a brace (12th and 46th minutes). Gurjant Singh (1st), Mandeep Singh (34th) and Man-of-the-Match Lalit Upadhyay (36th) scored a goal each, while Jip Janssen (14th) and Jeroen Hertzberger (28th) scored for the visitors at the Kalinga Stadium.



The Dutch and India were tied at 2-2 at halftime and the Europeans tried to continue the momentum but the host looked very much in control in the second half.



Four minutes into the second half, skipper Manpreet created a brilliant ball, pushing it to Mandeep in the striking circle, whose powerful hit gave India the lead (3-2).



India restored their two-goal cushion when an unmarked Upadhyay tapped the ball into the unguarded net. Rupinder too hit the final nail in the coffin when he scored his second. His lethal flick hit the board to put India 5-2 ahead.



On the eve of the match, India chief coach Graham Reid to Dutch midfielder Seve van Ass, all had spoken about the unpredictability of the India hockey team. “You never know which Indian team will turn up,” van Ass had said.



