What a start to an Olympic Year. Manpreet Singh's Indian team would not have expected a better start than they had today at Bhubaneswar against the higher ranked The Netherlands. Meticulous in attack, merciless in finish, methodical in approach, India gladdened the hearts of Indian fans with a fluent 5-2 win in their ProLeague opener. Never once did India trail in the sixty minute non-stop thriller.





The Indians intentions were clear from ab initio. With the first move after bully off, India struck through Gurjant Singh off a pacy feed from Mandeep Singh on the left of the circle to take 1-0 lead in the 13th second, perhaps the quickest ever goal struck in an international.



It set the stage for a stupendous win.



Rupinder Pal Singh added another when brilliant Manpreet Singh went for a referral against the decision of Anbunanathan did not notice the ball hitting the foot of Lalit Upadhyay on the other side of the circle, and succeeded.



First move a goal. First Penalty Corner another one. India was well on top of the Dutch who are two ladders up in the FIH ranking.



However, Netherlands too converted its first penalty corner, and then Joren Hertzberger cleverly deflected a short pass into the cage to level the score 2-2 at Half time.



Indian chief coach Graham Reid attributed to India conceding two goals to their famed rival to 'excitement of taking 2-0 lead'.



Perhaps, half time seemed to have found a formula to overcome this.



The script changed after that.



Unlike second quarter when India allowed Billy's team to take over them in attacking department -- Dutch's shot at goals was double of India's at that time -- it underscored the axiom attack is the best form of defence.



In the third quarter, India dominated with clinical finish inside the circle. Everytime the famed rivals were seen blocking Akashdeep, Mandeep Singh or ultimate Man of the Match Lalit Upadhyay, there was a Sunil or Manpreet Singh to demand a referral.



The timing, the confidence and the intelligent way they got the sense are all delightful, and a measure of maturity the team had attained under Gram Reid.



The one appeal for referral for deliberate attempt to block match with a foot kick is heartwarming.



Its a fantastic forehand of Mandeep Singh that gave India again the lead (3-2) in the 34th minute. Two minutes later, Lalit added another one from a difficult angle. Rupinder Pal Singh, who had a nasty fall earlier, came out with a stunner early in the fourth quarter to stun the Dutch in taking a dream 5-2 lead.



Dutch pressed hard, and had once three penalty corners continuously but dashing Amit Rohidoss as first charger and PR Sreejesh under the cage stood like Gibraltor to deny the run our steam Dutch any leeway.



Lalit Upadhyay was declared Best Player and got the reward of Rs.50k.



Both the giants will play tomorrow in the repeat match



