By Jugjet Singh





Terengganu Hockey Team (THT)’s coach K. Dharmaraj says the team is not happy with its form. -NSTP/MOHD YUSNI ARIFFIN



Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) have had close shaves against minnows in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) since their Charity Shield defeat to Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).





Although the reigning overall champions have quality players, they are not playing to expectations.



“We were not happy with our form in our wins over NurInsafi and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).



“The players admitted they had played below their capabilities,” said THT coach K. Dharmaraj.



Against NurInsafi, both teams were tied at 2-2 after the first quarter before THT powered away with an 8-2 win.



THT were down 2-1 against UiTM but were lucky enough to secure a 5-3 success.



“The fact that my players know they are playing miserably is, in a way, good as well. They know Tenaga Nasional are not going to give them much space, so they need to be on their toes for 60 minutes.



“Our match against Tenaga (Wednesday) will chart our direction this season,” he added.



Tenaga and UniKL share the early lead with maximum points after four matches, while THT are third on nine.



New Straits Times