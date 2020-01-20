Lucerne, Switzerland



19 Jan 2020 SVK v DEN (Pool C) 6 - 1

19 Jan 2020 TUR v ITA (Pool C) 4 - 4

19 Jan 2020 BLR v CRO (Pool D) 3 - 2

19 Jan 2020 SUI v POR (Pool D) 2 - 1



Final Pool Standings



Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Turkey 3 2 1 0 16 8 8 7 2 Italy 3 1 2 0 14 11 3 5 3 Slovakia 3 1 1 1 12 11 1 4 4 Denmark 3 0 0 3 6 18 -12 0

Pool D

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Switzerland 3 2 1 0 7 5 2 7 2 Belarus 3 2 0 1 10 9 1 6 3 Portugal 3 1 0 2 11 11 0 3 4 Croatia 3 0 1 2 8 11 -3 1

