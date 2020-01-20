EuroHockey Indoor Championship II 2020 (M) - Finals
Lucerne, Switzerland
19 Jan 2020 SVK v DEN (Pool C) 6 - 1
19 Jan 2020 TUR v ITA (Pool C) 4 - 4
19 Jan 2020 BLR v CRO (Pool D) 3 - 2
19 Jan 2020 SUI v POR (Pool D) 2 - 1
Final Pool Standings
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Turkey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|16
|8
|8
|7
|2
|Italy
|3
|1
|2
|0
|14
|11
|3
|5
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|12
|11
|1
|4
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|18
|-12
|0
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Belarus
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|9
|1
|6
|3
|Portugal
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|11
|0
|3
|4
|Croatia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|1