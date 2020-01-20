Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Indoor Championship II 2020 (M) - Finals

Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 32
Lucerne, Switzerland

19 Jan 2020     SVK v DEN (Pool C)     6 - 1
19 Jan 2020     TUR v ITA (Pool C)         4 - 4
19 Jan 2020     BLR v CRO (Pool D)     3 - 2
19 Jan 2020     SUI v POR (Pool D)         2 - 1

Final Pool Standings

Pool C

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Turkey 3 2 1 0 16 8 8 7
2 Italy 3 1 2 0 14 11 3 5
3 Slovakia 3 1 1 1 12 11 1 4
4 Denmark 3 0 0 3 6 18 -12 0

Pool D

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Switzerland 3 2 1 0 7 5 2 7
2 Belarus 3 2 0 1 10 9 1 6
3 Portugal 3 1 0 2 11 11 0 3
4 Croatia 3 0 1 2 8 11 -3 1

