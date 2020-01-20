Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Manpreet Singh-led India produce late comeback show to beat Netherlands in thrilling shoot-out

Published on Monday, 20 January 2020
Bhubaneswar: The Indian men's hockey team made a late comeback to level the scores before emerging 3-1 victorious in the shoot-out in their second FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands here on Sunday.



India secured two points from the match (including the bonus point for winning the shoot-out), while the Netherlands got one point as the scoreline was 3-3 at the regulation time.

India had outplayed the same side 5-2 in their debut FIH Pro League match here on Saturday. India thus took five points out of a possible six from its first two FIH Hockey Pro League matches.

In the second match on Sunday, the Manpreet Singh-led team was trailing 1-3 midway the fourth and final quarter before Mandeep Singh (51st) and Rupinder Singh (55th) scored to level the scoreline. Lalit Upadhyay had earlier scored India's first goal in the 25th minute.

Weerden van der Mink (24th), Jereon Hrtzberger (26th) and KELLERMAN Bjorn Kellerman (27th) scored for the Dutch team.

The second quarter blitzkrieg from the Dutchmen seemed to have decided the match in their favour but India scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to level the score 3-3.

Firstpost

