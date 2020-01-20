By Dan Palmer





India beat The Netherlands again, this time on penalties ©FIH



India won a penalty shoot-out against The Netherlands to defeat them for the second consecutive day in the Men's International Hockey Federation Pro League.





The host nation came from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Hockey Stadium, and then won 3-1 on penalties.



It means India have taken five points from six from the two matches, the first to be held in the Men's Pro League this season.



They won 5-2 against the visitors yesterday in the first part of the weekend's double header.



Mink van der Weerden gave The Netherlands, who finished third overall last term, a 23rd minute lead but Lalit Upadhyay replied just two minutes later.



The game was only level for a minute before Jeroen Hertzberger put the Dutch back in front and the Europeans had a 3-1 half-time lead when Bjorn Kellerman added a third just moments later.



India, playing in the Pro League for the first time, had to contest most of the third quarter with a player less after captain Manpreet Singh received a 10-minute suspension.



They kept the Dutch at bay before Mandeep Singh and Rupinder Singh both netted in the fourth to level the match.



Vivek Prasad, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh all scored their penalties in the shoot-out to earn the bonus point, with the Dutch failing with their opening three efforts.



"I think it was really good for us because we have been playing against The Netherlands for a long time and we [have been] training every day really hard," said India's player of the match Rupinder Singh.



"I think it is good because it is an Olympic year and we are working hard.



"It's good for our confidence, also."



Netherlands captain Billy Bakker added: "Like I said yesterday, we played one quarter pretty well, but that was not enough.



"I think today was a way better performance than yesterday, but unfortunately we didn't control the last quarter."



The Men's Hockey Pro League will resume on Friday (January 24), with Spain hosting Germany in the first of a double header in Valencia.



Inside the Games