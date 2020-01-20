s2h Team





Resilient India saw off fighting visitors with a hard-earned 3-3 draw in the second encounter of the ProLeague season 2 that also saw the hosts winning the shootout at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Thus adding two points -- one from draw another from shoot-out win -- Indian men had collected five points out of two matches. Credits to the Dutch team that posed stiffer challenge and took 3-1 lead at half time, but had to settle for a honourable draw as the Indians came out with their guns blazing in the last quarter of play. The match outcome almost depended on Indian's ability to prevent the Dutch from scoring further in the crucial 3rd quarter. It kept them to do what they did ultimately to emerge honour intact.





The repeat match started on a brisk note. India generated two good moves, both times yesterday's hit man Lalit Upadhya came close to scoring from close range from the goalie but huffed and buffed his tries. India was on full control in the whole of first half, evening earning only penalty corner of the session, but could not move the scoreboard. Netherlands started asserting the second half, breaking the backbone of Indian midfield. There were attacks, penetration into the circle are a galore, leaving goalie Krishan Pathak to do many damage control feats.



But it was beyond him when van der Weerden drag-ficked the ball to the right top of the net to break the jinx (1-0). The 24th minute goal was nullified by Lalit. The 26-year old was in right place to deflect a long push by Birender Lakra (1-1). Thereafter, Indians were somewhat confused in their defence, fast moving Dutch forwards proving beyond their grasp. Joren and others could send good shots and pushes into the circle. After Joren Hertzberger connected a minus inside the circle (2-1), Bjron Kellerman struck to enlarge the lead (3-1) thereby silencing the crowd and returned for break with two goal margin.



After break, Indian showed same energy and enterprise that characterised their game the other day.



However, all it could do insofar as scoreboard is concerned, is to keep the marauding rival forwards under check. Arresting further damage came in handy for the Houdini act to unfurl in the next session of play.



Mandeep Singh tucked in a rebound from goalkeeper in a penalty corner sequence to put India back in the fight (3-2).



The 51st stunner was followed four minutes later immaculately by the ultimate Man of the match, the lanky Rupinder Pal Singh. This time the team did not rely on rebound, as his direct flick cound home (3-3).



The remaining five minutes saw fight to finish kind of aggression from both sides though goals eluded both of them.



In the ensued shoot out, its goalie PR Sreejesh, who alternated with Krishan Pathak, in the match came out colourful. He could easily block two strikes, thus paving way for the honourbale draw.



For India Vivek Prasad gave life in the ordeal after Harmanpreet Singh failed. And then when Rupinder Pal Singh too failed to strike, came sensational Gurjant Singh to infuse life into the Indian camp. When Akashdeep Singh, who was otherwise subdued in the two days, surprised with his clinical show. On the other side, after Joren, Glenn and Thierry failed, Micro struck, but by then the Indians have made their point.



India thus collected two points from the encounter, over all five out of two matches, to move into the next encounter, which will come next month against Belgium.



