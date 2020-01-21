By AGNES MAKHANDIA





In this file photo, Clayson Luvanda (left) of Strathmore University Gladiators and Allan Odongo of Parklands in action during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 2, 2017. Luvanda has joined Butali Sugar Warriors from Greensharks ahead of the 2020 season. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Forward Clayson Luvanda has joined champions Butali Sugar Warriors from Greensharks ahead of this year's Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League set to start in March.





Luvanda, who was part of the national team that featured in Olympic Games qualifiers last August in South Africa, was at Sharks last season having crossed over from Strathmore in 2019.



Greensharks coach Ben Owaga, while acknowledging that the departure of the player was a big blow, he is the least worried.



Owaga said they have other options in Chris Wokila, who was feted the top scorer last season, to fill the position.



“We are not in the business of standing in the way of any player who wants to move. Players come and go and it’s all about growth and the competition of the sport. Luvanda is an excellent player and Butali are lucky to have him. We wish him well,” said the tactician.



“We will be seeking for an improved performance this season. We have played second fiddle to our opponents- (Butali, Police) for quite some time now and I hope this season things will be different. But all in all, I expect a competitive and entertaining season.”



