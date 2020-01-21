Dundee Wanderers and Clydesdale Western have topped their respective pools and booked a place in the Scottish women’s indoor National League 1 semi-finals, but the other spots are still up for grabs with one pool game still to play.





Dundee Wanderers opened the day with a comfortable 4-0 win over second placed Watsonians. Becky Ward opened the scoring for the champions, Heather Howie grabbed a couple while the other came from Amy Snelle.



That was followed by a 12-0 win over Grange, Snelle was top striker with four, Vikki Bunce got a hat-trick while Ruth Blaikie notched a couple.



Edinburgh University started their day with a 4-1 win over Grange, although now level on points with Watsonians the latter have a single goal advantage. Just on the interval Sophie Pettigree gave the students a single goal lead. Further goals were added to the tally in the second half through a double from Ella Watt and another by Pettigree, Izzy Tanner got a consolation for Grange.



Watsonians and Edinburgh University then fought out a 1-1 draw which has left both sides on seven points. The first half was goalless, but Jika Nyrenna put the students ahead after the interval only for Ellie Macfarlane to level for Watsonians, and that was all the scoring.



Clydesdale Western continue to dominate pool B but it took a narrow 2-1 victory over Inverleith to secure the three points. Clydesdale were two up at the interval through Fran Lonergan and Bronwyn Shields. No further goals were added to the tally in the second half although Inverleith did pull one back.



Clydesdale followed up with another narrow win over Hillhead, although at one point it looked like it might go the other way. Hillhead took a 2-1 lead into the interval, Wendy Andrews got both while Clydesdale`s Kayleigh Justice also found the net. However, the effort by Hillhead was stifled with second half strikes by Holly Steiger and Marjery Justice to secure the three points.



At the other end of the pool Grove Menzieshill and Hillhead fought out a 1-1 draw. Wendy Andrews opened for Hillhead in only two minutes, but Grove Menzieshill replied from the spot. And that was the end of the scoring.



Then Grove Menzieshill picked up another point when they fought out a rather bizarre 5-5 draw with Inverleith. The Edinburgh side seemed to be cruising it with a 5-1 lead in the second half, Sarah McKay was top scorer with four with Sarah Jamieson getting the other. But back came Grove Menzieshill, Caira Fogerty had scored in the first half, then Sam Sangster got a hat-trick of set pieces and Katie Stott was also on target for a spirited 5-5 draw.



Scottish Hockey Union media release