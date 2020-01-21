



Want to win tickets for an FIH Hockey Pro League match? Here’s what you have to do: take a quick snap or record a video to capture your “best FIH Hockey Pro League moment” and post it on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, using the hashtag #MyProLeagueMoment. The best images will be shared on our platforms and lucky winners will even get the chance to get 2 tickets for an FIH Hockey Pro League match in 2020!





Under the campaign #MyProLeagueMoment, FIH aims to give an opportunity to fans to showcase some of their best moments from the FIH Hockey Pro League by sharing videos or photos.



You can share your FIH Hockey Pro League best moments from any part of the world. You can participate to this campaign from the stadium or even from your home by sharing some of the best moments from the match to any special preparation (posters, collections, etc) for the matches.



All fans are invited to use #MyProLeagueMoment (or #FIHProLeague) when posting on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can tag FIH or/and also send your posts to the official accounts of your National Association or FIH. Lastly, you can also email your posts at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Some ideas for your posts:



- Videos/photos of watching the matches with your friends and family (in the stadium or on TV)

- Posts wishing your favourite team luck for the matches

- Videos/photos with your favourite athletes

- Videos/photos of fans who saw matches live in the stadium



FIH tags: FIH_Hockey (Twitter) / FIHockey (Instagram and Facebook)



Don't wait to share your best FIH Hockey Pro League moments!The Terms and Conditions are available here



#MyProLeagueMoment



