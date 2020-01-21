



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – January 20, 2020 – There are just four days until the U.S. Women’s National Team’s first FIH Hockey Pro League game of the 2020 season! Before No. 13 USA takes the pitch for their opener against No. 1 The Netherlands, get to know the venue, Karen Shelton Stadium.





New in August 2018, the state-of-the-art facility includes chair-back-seating for 900 fans, with additional standing-room space for a total capacity of 1,000. The playing area includes a massive video board, European-soccer inspired benches and a three-level press box. The Polytan field is top-of-the-line and is a rarity among collegiate fields in being FIH-certified, attesting that it meets the high standards required for international competition. The accompanying team building provides more than 10,000 square feet of space and includes home and visitor locker rooms, a team meeting room/theater, coaches’ office, sports medicine room and an area for team meals and functions.



USFHA media release