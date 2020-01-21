Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Need to improve one-on-one tackling: Reid

Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 48
View Comments


Indian men’s hockey coach Graham Reid with the team members. file

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid feels his wards need to improve their “one-on-one” tackling and 3D skills ahead of their FIH Pro League ties against Belgium and Australia.



The Indian team made a dream debut at the FIH Pro League, beating world No. 3 Netherlands 5-2 in the first tie of the double-header. The hosts then came from two goals down to beat the Dutch 3-1 in the penalty shootout after the second game ended 3-3 in regulation time. “The good thing was we struggled to win this (second) match, and sometimes, it’s good to struggle for a win because you learn a lot. Also it is a proof that if we apply ourselves and use some aggressiveness, we can bounce back,” Reid said. “I still feel our one-on-one tackling can improve and we have also been working on three dimensional skills to beat players in short space. This can help create penalty corners and when you have a world-class dragflick battery, we can definitely make use of this,” he added.

Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who scored a goal yesterday, said the team has matured a lot in the last two years. “There is definitely a change in attitude on how we approach a game even when we are down,” he said.

The Tribune

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.