



“It is with a heavy heart that we share news of the passing of a great friend and athlete, and a man who truly dedicated himself to the sport of field hockey,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “Larry Amar was loved and respected, a colleague with an infectiously positive attitude who was always eager to share his enthusiasm for field hockey with both the athletes and community. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends. We will miss him dearly but will strive to honor his legacy in all that we do.”





Amar joined the U.S. Women's National Team staff in February 2019 as the assistant coach and recently transitioned to the position of U.S. National Teams Manager. He previously held the position of assistant coach at Kent State University from 2009-18.



He represented the United States in more than 200 international matches as a member of the U.S Men’s National Team (1987-99), including competing in the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, where he served as captain. He was named the USA Field Hockey Athlete of the Year in both 1994 and 1995.



Amar is survived by his wife, Abbey, and two children.



USFHA media release