PETALING JAYA: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL)’s captain Mohd Sukri Mutalib wants his team to avoid coming off as a snob when they take on Nur Insafi – the whipping boys in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





There is a good chance for the defending champions to extend their winning streak at the Sungai Petani Hockey Stadium today as Nur Insafi have yet to collect a single point but conceded a whopping 27 goals in four matches.



Sukri is being cautious as they have yet to play at the pitch in Sungai Petani and does not want to take their opponents lightly.



“We have never played in Sungai Petani, so we do not know how the pitch is going to be, ” said the 33-year-old.



“Before the game, we will have a quick session to get used to the field. We have to adapt. One has to understand that Nur Insafi have played in this league for a long time. They will remain a threat if we underestimate them. Our boys have to be focused from start to finish.”



Coached by Arul Selvaraj, UniKL are currently second in the league with 12 points, similar to table-toppers Tenaga Nasional, only to be separated by goal difference.



Powered by experienced national players like Sukri, Mohd Razie Abd Rahim, Mohd Marhan Jalil, and top quality foreigners David Harte, Roel Bovendeert, Timothy Deavin and Kieran Govers, the club are looking to win the league and also the TNB Cup.



They have indeed started well with four convincing wins, and for Sukri, those wins have given the players extra zing in their game.



“It is an additional motivation for all the players. Even though some of the foreign players arrived late, the other boys stepped up, ” said Sukri.



“We are improving game-by-game, and that is what we want. We must maintain this attitude and discipline. Whether I am in the national team or club, I’ve always preached about consistency.”



The absence of Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, who is out for the season with a broken jaw has been felt, but Sukri said it should not be seen in a negative aspect.



“Tengku’s absence is felt but in any team sport, we cannot rely on one player. Injuries and suspensions are norm, ” he said.



“This situation opens up an opportunity for younger players to step up. I don’t see this negatively.



“I hope the player replacing him will do his best and prove that he has what it takes to be with the team.”



