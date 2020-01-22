



This weekend’s FIH Pro League openers against Belgium will be more than just about hockey for Hockeyroo Kalindi Commerford.





The 25 year old heralds from Milton, a town in the south coast region of New South Wales that has been significantly affected and impacted by the current bushfire crisis.



Thus the devastating aftermath the bushfires have left has been literally and emotionally closer to home for Commerford, who spent the majority of her summer break in Milton constantly waking to skies infiltrated by smoke from the fires.



Wondering how she could contribute in this time of crisis for many, Commerford has come up with her own initiative to support the recovery efforts and those in her community who have been directly affected.



She has pledged to donate $50 for every goal scored by both Australia and Belgium (Men’s & Women’s matches) across this weekend’s Pro League double headers to Treading Lightly Inc Milton Ulladulla Region Bushfire Appeal.



In addition, she will also commit $100 each time if/when she manages to score in the Hockeyroos’ two matches against Belgium.







Commerford is urging people to follow suit and donate an amount per goal because every bit counts.



“For me this weekend is about more than a game, its paying homage to all those affected by the fires, specifically my hometown on the south coast,” said Commerford.



“Having firsthand experience of this fire season I feel a need to give back to my community that has supported me in so many ways.



“Most of my summer was spent at home in Milton under a smoke covered sky. There was a real sense of unknown and at times fear.



“However, through this I think a sense of unity within has forged, with locals coming together to protect and support the lives and livelihoods of people in the area.



“I feel incredibly humbled to be able to make a pledge on an international stage in honour of all affected and those who risked their lives to salvage my home town.



“I think it’s important to keep the conversation going, especially during the rebuild phase to remind people affected they have not been forgotten.”



Electronic $ donations can be made to the following…







Hockey Australia media release