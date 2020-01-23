



The league stages of the England Hockey Men’s and Women’s Division Two Jaffa Super 6s concluded at the weekend with teams fighting over two places to gain promotion to Division One for 2020-21 season.





In the Women’s Division Two, Gloucester City ran out convincing winners as they claimed victories in all five of their games. Second place was a battle between Guildford, Ipswich and Stourport. The penultimate game saw Guildford play Stourport with the Surrey side needing a draw to secure promotion. This was achieved with a 5-5 draw, three goals coming in the last minutes of the match to pull level and deny Stourport the win that would have seen them rise to second.



The Men’s Division Two was topped by Old Georgians who won their first four games before coming unstuck against Doncaster who defeated them 9-6. This result moved Doncaster into second place, but Oxted had the opportunity to overtake them on goal difference if they won their last game against West Herts. Despite trailing 4-0, West Herts fought back to win the game 7-6 to deny Oxted promotion and see Doncaster go up.



You can see all the scores and standings from the Jaffa Super 6s by clicking HERE.



England Hockey Board Media release