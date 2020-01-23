By T. AVINESHWARAN and JOEL ROBERT





Under siege: Tenaga’s Norsyafiq Sumantri (centre) is surrounded by Terengganu players at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — By S.S. KANESAN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: With the focus being placed more on the strikers and drag flickers, not many realise the efforts made by the man manning the goalposts.





The likes of Syed Syafiq Syed Mohd Cholan (28th minute), Mohd Shahril Saabah (38th), Mohd Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (49th) and Mohd Akhimullah Annuar Esook (52nd) would be earning the plaudits for helping Tenaga beat last season’s overall champions Terengganu 4-2 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



But it was goalkeeper S. Kumar who kept his team in the game.



After Terengganu’s Faizal Saari scored the first goal in the 18th minute, Tenaga’s defence were kept on their toes with a flurry of goalscoring attempts by the east coast side.



However, Kumar was there to thwart them and even made an incredible triple save in the 20th minute which inspired his teammates to stage a comeback.



Despite letting in Faizal’s second goal in the 55th minute, Kumar can be satisfied with his performance.



“It is a good win against an experienced side. They were the overall champions last year and with players like Faizal and Fitri Saari, they can be dangerous on their day,” said the 40-year-old.



“As a goalkeeper, I need to be more focused than the outfield players. I made some saves, but more importantly I wanted to make sure we did not concede any goal after the equaliser because the result could have been different if they had scored.



“The boys defended well and the goals we got were a result of our resilience and hard work. I am proud of our performance.”



Meanwhile, coach Nor Saiful Zaini said the half-time pep talk did the trick.



“They (Terengganu) were more focused on playing a shortcut game. The majority of them are not young, so they do not like to run.



“I told my boys to move the ball more often. When the gap widened, there’ll be more space. We missed a few chances, but 4-2 is a good result.



“Also, you have to understand that you cannot give space in the 25-yard box to experienced players. That’s why you saw lots of red shirts when Fitri and Faisal had the ball.”



Meanwhile, not even an injury could stop former international Mohd Haziq Samsul from scoring.



The forward, bugged by a thigh injury, scored a brace to steer Maybank with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Thunderbolt.



The 26-year-old, who last played for Malaysia in the World League semi-finals in London in 2018, gave the Tigers the lead in the second minute off a penalty corner. His second came through a penalty stroke in the 36th minute.



Joel Van Huizen scored the third in the 48th minute.



Thunderbolts scored theirs through Mohd Faiq Nazwan (32nd) and Mohd Fahmi (52nd).



“I’ve been out for almost a year since my knee injury, so I’m happy to be back,” said Haziq who has scored eight goals in five matches.



“I’m very happy with my performance today but I know I can do better and my goal is to help Maybank finish in the top three.”



The Star of Malaysia