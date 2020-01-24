



England Hockey is delighted to announce that the Board has co-opted Angela Durnin as a Non-Executive Director to fill the role vacated by Mike Stoddard on his election as President.





Angela has a wealth of experience across the finance industry and was appointed to England Hockey’s Audit Committee at the end of 2019, joining her first meeting in December. She has subsequently agreed to join the England Hockey Board to fill the empty seat on the Board for the period to the Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2020.



Angela is an active and committed Hockey Club member having volunteered with London Wayfarers in various roles for over 10 years. During this time LWHC has seen an unprecedented increase in members and now provides Hockey for over 1500 players, (up from c250) with Angela providing expertise and influencing the financial model to enable controlled and sustainable growth.



Away from grass roots hockey, Angela is a qualified Chartered Accountant with experience across a multitude of specialisms in the finance industry and has a track record of delivering significant cost reduction in challenging and resistant environments. In addition to her expertise in finance, Angela is in the process of designing and delivering an ambitious back office modernisation strategy incorporating Governance, Facilities Management, Finance, HR, Technology and Operations at the Bank of England.



England Hockey Non-Executive Chairman Royston Hoggarth said, “I am delighted to welcome Angela who has a strong history in the game of hockey as a player and volunteer at London Wayfarers and a range of commercial skills and experiences to add to the Board. Angela joins at an exciting time for the organisation and we look forward to her contributions.”



On joining the England Hockey Board, Angela states, “I am passionate about accessibility to grass roots sport for all players regardless of ability, social demographic and ethnicity and will embrace the opportunity to participate in, and influence the strategic direction of hockey participation in England.”



Angela has been co-opted to the vacant Non-Executive Director position on a fixed term basis (co-opted) until the AGM on 17 March 2020 when members will be invited to vote for their Member Elected Non-Executive Director. Angela will be standing for formal appointment through this process.’



England Hockey Board Media release