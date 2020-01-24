By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Jos Openda is hoping he will not go back on his word as he steps aside from a permanent coaching role at Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League side Blazers this season.





Last season, Openda had stepped down as coach leaving Josephine Ataro in charge with Rose Mbulo, Jackline Atieno and Judy Apiyo being her assistants.



However, a slump in performance saw the acclaimed coach resume his role to guide Blazers, formerly Telkom, to a record-extending 22nd league title.



Openda is now challenging the present technical bench to stand and be counted.



“I want to be in the background and allow the present coaches to take full charge of the team. It’s only through this arrangement that they will grow and gain confidence to lead and guide the club. I will not be there forever. I know leading such a club comes with a lot of sacrifice and they need to come out of my shadow and stamp their authority. I have seen it all and once again I’m passing on the baton and I hope this time it's for good,” said Openda.



Openda said the club has not recruited players as they are yet to secure a sponsor ahead of the new season set to begin in March.



“We haven’t signed any player. We have reached out to companies for a possible sponsorship but none has come through but we remain optimistic that something will give. However, we will participate in the league as we had spared some cash to start us off,” added Openda.



Blazers were previously sponsored by telecommunication company Telkom before they cancelled their partnership last June.



The development saw the back-to-back league winners skip last year's Africa Club Championships that was staged in Egypt and thus failed to defend their African title.



