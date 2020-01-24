By Jugjet Singh





Roelant Oltmans oversees the Malaysian players’ training at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) yesterday “interviewed” their men’s and women’s coaches to find out what went right and what went wrong in their Olympic qualifying quests.





The women were actually a success story as they blossomed from a mediocre side to a fighting unit within four years, but the men failed miserably in two Olympic attempts.



Facing a fact-finding panel yesterday were men's chief coach Roelant Oltmans and his assistants, Stephen van Huizen and Amin Rahim, as well as women's chief coach K. Dharmaraj and his assistant Lailin Abu Hassan.



The others grilled for answers were goalkeeping coaches Nasihin Nubli and Roslan Jamaluddin as well as physical trainer Carl Alexander.



“This is the second phase of our fact-finding mission, as we had spoken to selected men and women players earlier. The coaches were called up to give their side of the story, and we also picked their brain on what needs to be done in the next four-year circle.



“The findings will be compiled and they will give us a clearer picture on what actually happened in both the Olympic qualifiers,” said MHC deputy president Datuk S. Shamala.



She said MHC had named Wallace Tan and Lailin to helm the national men's and women's juniors teams respectively.



“Since the women's Junior Asia Cup will be held on April 6-12 (in Kakamigahara, Japan) while the men’s is on June 4-12 (in Dhaka, Bangladesh) we were short of time to call for an interview and made direct appointments.



“However, we will call for interested coaches to apply for the senior women's coach’s job on Friday.”



The Junior Asia Cup is a Junior World Cup qualifier. While the men should be a shoo-in, the women will find it harder to prevail against India, China and Japan.



MHC released all their coaches, except for Oltmans, after the London Olympic Qualifier and the national body will call for fresh appointments batch-by-batch.



New Straits Times