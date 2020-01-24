By T. AVINESHWARAN



PETALING JAYA: Just like Tenaga Nasional, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are on an inspired run in the Malaysia Hockey League, with both teams having won all their five matches and separated only by goal difference.





On Wednesday, UniKL tamed Nur Insafi 3-0 at the Sungai Petani Hockey Stadium to go into the Chinese New Year break with full points.



Goals from Roel Bovendeert (13th minute), Mohd Razie Abd Rahim (39th) and Mohd Najmi Farizal Jazlan (60th) saw them remaining second in the league with 15 points, having scored 20 goals and conceded five. Tenaga also have the same points, but scored 21 and conceded only four.



With five days to prepare for their next match against Maybank on Jan 29, UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj said the next 48 hours would be crucial for him.



The former national coach said he would be going through videos of the team’s previous matches to see what can be enhanced.



“I might even have to order takeaway meals because I will be spending a lot of time on the computer watching these videos, ” joked Arul.



“During the league break, training goes on as usual. Right now, it is up to me to make sure we continue this run. I will be doing hours of study and send them to the players individually.



“We are getting the three points, and that is good, but I am sure enhancements can be made to our game.”



Against Nur Insafi, the scoreline suggests that UniKL had it easy, but Arul said the energy levels during the game was not up to his expectations.



“Maybe it could have been the heat and long journey from Kuala Lumpur to Sungai Petani. I tried to push them during the match, but the conditions took a bit out of their legs.



“I gave them a full break yesterday because the boys only reached Kuala Lumpur at 3am.



“The travelling is pretty tiring, but after this, most of our matches will be in the Klang Valley, so it should be okay.”



Arul said he was happy with Bovendeert and Razie as they have been the key players in the team with their goals.



Bovendeert, who plays for Holland, has scored five goals in the league, while Razie has scored six.



“It is good to have field goal and penalty corner scorers.



Bovendeert has been sharp in open play, while Razie, we all know his capability as a drag-flicker.”



Bovendeert was hurt in the game against Nur Insafi after he chipped his tooth during an off-the-ball incident.



Arul is certainly not happy seeing his players getting injured due to dangerous play.



National forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil suffered a broken jaw off a ball hit by Pakistan’s Ali Rizwan in the 25th minute of the match against Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur on Jan 12.



“This time it was another Pakistani player who caused it.



“It is not healthy, and it is not right.



“It is upsetting to see your players go through such situations.”



