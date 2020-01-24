This weekend sees the Welsh Women’s indoor squad travel to Croatia to compete in the EuroHockey Indoor Championship II.





Under the watchful eye of Head Coach Gareth Terrett, the squad will open their campaign against Poland on the Friday morning, followed by Russia later that day.



The pool matches continue over the weekend with clashes against Lithuania and Scotland on the Saturday.



The Sunday sees them opening the days play with a match against hosts Croatia, and a final game against Turkey later that day to close Wales’ Championship.



Gareth Terrett believes the tournament will be a good test for this more than capable Welsh side, providing them with a real opportunity for further development.



“This tournament is a chance to give this young squad experience of playing in a top-level international competition.



“Some of the matches will see us up against more experienced indoor teams, but the players have worked hard to prepare for the tournament, particularly given there were some tough calls in selection.



“We are ready to challenge and to compete at this level, but most of all we hope that the players will learn from the experience and enjoy themselves.”



Wales Senior Women’s squad to compete in the EuroHockey Championships:



Amy Burton

Beth Collier

Bethan Doughty

Emily Drysdale

Heather Francis

Jodie Beddow

Lauren Roberts (GK)

Olivia Hoskins

Lizzie Jones

Morgann Williams (GK)

Olivia Strickland

Stephanie Beaumont



You can follow the action at:

https://tms.fih.ch/competitions/1182

All the games will be live streamed on www.eurohockeytv.org



Hockey Wales media release