



As a mark of respect for, and to pay tribute to, US National Teams Manager Larry Amar, who passed away this week whilst with the US Women’s Team, and also to provide support to the US team at this particularly painful time, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), USA Field Hockey and the Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB) have jointly decided to cancel the first match of the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League double-header between USA and the Netherlands initially scheduled on Friday 24 January, at Karen Shelton Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.





However, the second match, planned on Sunday 26 January in the same venue, is maintained and, in accordance with the League’s regulations for a cancelled match, the points of this match will count double (6 points for the winning team, no point for the losing team; in case of a shoot-out, the team winning the shoot-out will get 4 points and the losing team 2 points).



Yesterday, FIH had extended its condolences and deepest sympathy to Larry Amar’s family, friends and all members of USA Field Hockey.



