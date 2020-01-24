



GB Hockey’s men and women are looking to help Australia recover from the devastating bushfires that have devastated parts of the country.





With the teams due to take on the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos when they begin their new FIH Pro League season on 1 February, both have decided they want to help the country that has been heavily affected by fires since September.



When they arrived in Brisbane on Tuesday (21 January) the men delivered several bags of handcrafted pouches knitted by UK Crafters. These have been designed to provide a shelter for young marsupials – including kangaroos, wallabies and koalas – who have been left orphaned and homeless as a result of the fires.



The women’s team have now set up a fundraiser and are hoping to raise at least £2,000 for the Penny Appeals Australian Bushfire Emergency to ensure firefighters have the means to continue fighting the fires. They are running a raffle, where for just £5 you can be in with a chance of winning 26 signed sticks, one from each member of the team. You can enter the raffle by clicking here.



Great Britain Hockey media release