



The respective coaching staff have announced the men’s and women’s squads to attend a training camp in October.





Australian Women’s Indoor Hockey Assistant Coach, David Ogden announced a 25-player squad, comprising players from all competing states and territories at the National Championships in Wollongong earlier this month.



“The squad has a few returning faces from last year’s group, whilst also adding some new talent identified at the most recent nationals,” said Ogden.



“Mark Sandhu (Australian Women’s Indoor Head Coach) and I are trying to identify the next group of players capable of progressing to the next level, while also keeping in mind the broadening of indoor hockey knowledge across the country.



“Our aim is to develop a strong, flexible and more tactically aware group of players within the indoor talent pathway.”



Athletes will attend a three-day camp in October later this year, with shadow athletes coming in to the fold should others not be available. The venue is currently to be confirmed, with more information to be made available to athletes shortly.



“There was a lot of exciting and new talent that attended the tournament this year which made the selection process extremely difficult,” said Ogden.



“With younger athletes tending to drop out of sport in general around this age bracket, we hope that greater recognition through development squads and talent pathways helps to not only keep them playing indoor hockey, but hockey as a whole.”



Australian U18 Women’s Indoor Hockey Training Squad



ABBOTT, Amberley (WA)

BAXTER, Emma (ACT)

BOZZONE, Isabella (VIC)

COOPER, Lucy (TAS)

DOOLEY, Madeline (ACT)

DU PREEZ, Ella (WA)

FERGUSON, Georgia (TAS)

FORBES, Chloe (WA)

GIBSON, Ella (NSW)

GLEAVE, Lisa (WA)

GOULDTHORP, Tallulah (WA)

HIBBARD, Alannah (VIC)

JANSEN, Alanah (ACT)

KOELMEYER, Darcia (VIC)

KNOWLES, Rachel (VIC)

LYE, Meg (NSW)

MOFFAT, Jessica (QLD)

NEILSON, Lily (NSW)

NEOWHOUSE, Tegan (NSW)

PICKERING, Lexie (NSW)

SUTHERLAND, Summer (ACT)

TALBOT, Enya (VIC)

WATTS, Lara (NSW)

WELSH, Brooke (NSW)

WHITE, Ella (QLD)



Shadow Players



BERRY, Sienna (WA)

CHAPPELL, Anniston (QLD)

NEEDHAM, Georgia (WA)

READ, Kaelen (ACT)

RITMAN, Charlotte (VIC)



The Australian U18 Men’s National Indoor Hockey Championship earlier this month showcased the future talent of Australian Indoor Hockey.



“The level of skill on show at the Under 18 Championships across all teams was exciting to see. There were some exceptional performances by players at both ends of the court, keeping the spectators on the edge of the seats,” said Australian Men’s Indoor Hockey Head Coach, Steve Willer.



A 26-player squad has been selected from the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.



‘Player of the Tournament’ Mitchell Pace and ‘Highest Goal Scorer’ Cooper Burns were among the players selected in the squad. Both players find themselves selected in the squad for a second year in a row after attending the National Under 18 Training Camp in 2019.



The additional eight players to once again been selected include Steven Collins, Nathan Czinner, Julius Gottstein, Sam James, Dylan Pember, Eamon Smith, Kael Webster and Connaigh Whitaker.



Players will attend an intensive three-day training camp in early October 2020, where they will be immersed in the Australian style of play and the skills, tactics and knowledge required to represent Australia and excel on the international stage.



“The training camp provides our talented young players the opportunity to be in an intensive training environment, understand the specific skills required to perform, and form strong relationships with other players from across Australia.”



2020 Australian U18 Men’s Indoor Hockey Training Squad



BRIGHTLING, Thomas (ACT)

BURNS, Cooper (VIC)

#CHRISTENSEN, Kaleb (QLD)

COLLINS, Steven (QLD)

COMMINS, Joshua (TAS)

CZINNER, Nathan (NSW)

DOOLEY, Aiden (ACT)

DYALL, Thomas (VIC)

GOTTSTEIN, Julius (VIC)

HENDERSON, Liam (VIC)

JAMES, Sam (VIC)

KEATING, Thomas (WA)

KRONING, Ryley (QLD)

MARSHALL, Oliver (VIC)

MCGREGOR, Zac (ACT)

NEWSTEAD, Remy (VIC)

NILAN, Riley (NSW)

PACE, Mitchell (WA)

PEMBER, Dylan (QLD)

PROFKE, Zac (QLD)

ROBINSON, Bryce (QLD)

SMITH, Eamon (NSW)

TUDDENHAM, Connor (NSW)

WEBSTER, Kael (NSW)

#WEST, Matthew (QLD)

WHITAKER, Connaigh (ACT)



Shadow Players



CHAPPELL, Diarmid (QLD)

DODD, Sean (QLD)

DREYER, Toby (NSW)

EVANS, Clayton (QLD)

PRINSLOO, Marnus (VIC)



# Selected from the 2020 Australian Men’s Under 21 National Indoor Hockey Championships.

* Squad selected from 2020 Australian Men’s Under 18 National Indoor Hockey Championships.



