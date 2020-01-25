EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2020 (W) - Day 1
Minsk, Belarus
24 Jan 2020 10:00 UKR v BEL (Pool A) 4 - 3
24 Jan 2020 11:15 GER v CZE (Pool A) 4 - 1
24 Jan 2020 12:30 BLR v AUT (Pool B) 7 - 2
24 Jan 2020 13:45 NED v SUI (Pool B) 5 - 0
24 Jan 2020 16:00 CZE v BEL (Pool A) 4 - 1
24 Jan 2020 17:15 UKR v GER (Pool A) 3 - 4
24 Jan 2020 18:30 SUI v AUT (Pool B) 2 - 6
24 Jan 2020 19:45 BLR v NED (Pool B) 1 - 4
25 Jan 2020 GER v BEL (Pool A) 7 - 3
25 Jan 2020 NED v AUT (Pool B) 5 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|7
|8
|9
|2
|Czech Republic
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|9
|1
|6
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|12
|-1
|3
|4
|Belgium
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|15
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|9
|2
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Austria
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|14
|-6
|3
|4
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|11
|-9
|0