EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2020 (W) - Day 1

Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 38
Minsk, Belarus

24 Jan 2020 10:00     UKR v BEL (Pool A)         4 - 3
24 Jan 2020 11:15     GER v CZE (Pool A)     4 - 1
24 Jan 2020 12:30     BLR v AUT (Pool B)     7 - 2
24 Jan 2020 13:45     NED v SUI (Pool B)         5 - 0
24 Jan 2020 16:00     CZE v BEL (Pool A)         4 - 1
24 Jan 2020 17:15     UKR v GER (Pool A)     3 - 4
24 Jan 2020 18:30     SUI v AUT (Pool B)         2 - 6
24 Jan 2020 19:45     BLR v NED (Pool B)     1 - 4

25 Jan 2020     GER v BEL (Pool A)         7 - 3
25 Jan 2020    NED v AUT (Pool B)     5 - 0

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 3 3 0 0 15 7 8 9
2 Czech Republic 3 2 0 1 10 9 1 6
3 Ukraine 3 1 0 2 11 12 -1 3
4 Belgium 3 0 0 3 7 15 -8 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 14 1 13 9
2 Belarus 2 1 0 1 8 6 2 3
3 Austria 3 1 0 2 8 14 -6 3
4 Switzerland 2 0 0 2 2 11 -9 0

