



The semi-final places in this year`s indoor championships have become somewhat clearer after this weekend’s games, certainly in Pool B the Tayside pair Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers are in the driving seat. Inverleith are home and dry in the other pool, but the battle between Grange and Western Wildcats is still live, the former have a single point advantage going into the final pool match.





POOL A



In the opening contest of the day Inverleith moved into a three point lead in the group with a 7-2 victory over Edinburgh rivals Grange.



Inverleith were only 2-1 up at the interval, Derek Salmond scored twice while Grange`s Dan Coultas replied from a penalty corner.



But the second half belonged to Stuart Neave’s charges, Salmond got his hat-trick from a penalty corner just two minutes into the half, Jack Jamieson scored a couple while Ross Ogg picked up one. Then in the final minute Salmond scored again for his own fourth of the contest.



Champions Western Wildcats clawed their way into second spot in the pool after seeing off Clydesdale 5-2.



It took the champions 18 minutes to get their noses in front through Adam Mackenzie and Scott Menzies, Struan Walker getting Clydesdale`s reply.



Western Wildcats added three more in the second half through Andrew McAllister, Rob Harwood and Fraser Moran, again Walker replied for the Titwood club.



However, Wildcats hold on second spot proved to be transient, they were replaced by Grange who won the head-to-head 2-1.



Callum Milne was the catalyst behind Grange`s narrow victory, he found the net from penalty corners in each half for a two goal lead. Andrew McAllister pulled one back for the Wildcats with five minutes left but the Auchenhowie side failed to rescue any points in the end.



In the final pool match of the day it looked at one time if lightning was going to strike twice on Inverleith with a second reversal against Clydesdale.



Only eight minutes into the contest the Titwood-based side were 3-2 in front with a double from Struan Walker and another by David Nairn, John Stephen and Sean Stewart were the Inverleith scorers.



By half -time Ross Ogg levelled and then Stewart again and Stephen Dick giving the pool leaders a 5-3 advantage.



The second half belonged to Inverleith with another three goals from Dick while Kyle Taylor, Alex Wilson and Ewan Mackie also pitched in for an 11-4 victory in the end.



The result means that Inverleith now have a five point lead at the top over Grange in second spot.



POOL B



Grove Menzieshill threw off the biggest threat to their topping the pool with a 6-2 win over Tayside rivals Dundee Wanderers.



Grove Menzieshill were three up in only 11 minutes, Cammy Golden opened followed by a double from Luke Cranney.



Wanderers came back into the fray with penalty corner strikes from Elliott Sandison and Bob Ralph, but a spot conversion by Golden left Grove Menzieshill 4-2 ahead at the interval.



There were only two goals added in the second period – and Golden got both for a total of four in the game.



However, Wanderers` aspiration for second spot in the pool and a place in the semi-finals was not dented that much as Uddingston was held to a 3-3 draw by Dunfermline Carnegie and consequently remain in third spot, two points adrift.



Uddingston would have been even further adrift if Blake Hinton had not levelled the contest at a penalty corner with barely two minutes left.



The Lanarkshire side made the best of starts with Connor Evans and Josh Cairns both finding the net for a two goal lead. But by the interval Dunfermline had retaliated with a double from Michael Ross and another by Martin Daw to lead 3-2. And that is how the score stood until Hinton`s late leveller.



In the second matches of the day both Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers advanced their case for a semi-final spot.



Grove Menzieshill were always in control against Uddingston although the final scoreline wss 7-5.



The Taysiders were 4-1 up at the interval, Euan Cuthill, Luke Cranney and a double from Cammy Golden did the damage, Josh Cairns penalty corner strike replied for the Lanarkshire side.



The second half score advanced to 7-3, Golden got another two and Cuthill was on target again, but in the final minute Cairns at another penalty corner and Laurie McKelvie reduced the deficit in the end.



Dundee Wanderers` encounter with Dunfermline had some interesting aspects to it, on the positive side Bob Ralph scored five goals in the 6-1 victory. On the other side Dunfermline`s Jamie Stewart picked up a red card.



In the end both Tayside rivals Grove Menzieshill and Wanderers would appear to be well-placed for a semi-final spot with one game remaining.



