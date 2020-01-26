Scotland put in two fine performances on day two of Women’s Indoor EuroHockey Championship II with victories over Poland and Wales.





The results mean Scotland are joint top of the league, with a 100% win ratio going into the final day, and need only one point from their games against Turkey and Russia to secure promotion to the top division of European indoor hockey.



The Tartan Hearts will face Turkey tomorrow morning at 7:15am UK time before meeting fellow table toppers Russia at 11:15am. The top two teams will be promoted.



Poland 3-4 Scotland



Scotland continued their 100% record at Women’s Indoor EuroHockey Championship II with a 4-3 win over Poland in their first match of day two. Goals from Rachael Mack; Sarah Jamieson; Emily Dark; and Jess Ross gave Scotland the crucial victory against a team ranked six in the world.



As in the previous two matches Scotland dominated possession from the start and looked comfortable on the ball.



The pressure was rewarded when the Tartan Hearts went 1-0 ahead in the first quarter. Rachael Mack provided the goal – her second of the tournament.



There was nearly a golden opportunity for 2-0 when good interception almost put Sarah Jamieson through on goal, but the ball just evaded the striker.



A sprawling diving save at the start of the second half denied Poland a prompt equaliser, but signalled the attacking intent of the Poles.



It would work to Scotland’s advantage however. Jamieson won the ball in her own half, burst forward at pace, and a quick exchange allowed a superb finish by Jamieson across the goalkeeper to put Scotland 2-0 ahead.



Some good pressure by Poland saw them fight back and Amelia Katerla forced the ball into the back of the Scots net for 2-1 before the end of the quarter.



Into the fourth and the Scots stepped up again when top scorer Emily Dark made it 3-1. Dark’s thunderous drag flick into the top right corner left the Polish keeper with no chance.



Still, World number six Poland battled hard and pulled it back to 3-2 but immediately Scotland came forward and Jess Ross finished off a beautiful move for 4-2. Ross; Jen Eadie; and Jamieson were all involved in the sweeping attack as they carved Poland open for Ross to prod home the goal from close range.



Another goal for Poland came right at the death, but it was too-little-too-late and Scotland clocked up a superb victory against a top-ranked indoor hockey nation.



Scotland 4-3 Wales



A battling performance saw Scotland beat Wales 4-3 to continue their winning run in Women’s Indoor EuroHockey Championship II in Croatia. Ruth Blaike; Jen Eadie; and a Sarah Jamieson double gave Scotland the points they needed and puts them in a great position going into the final day of play.



Scotland went 1-0 up after some delightful skills from Ruth Blaikie to score. The young Scot was mesmeric in the shooting circle to spin past defenders and the goalkeeper to walk the ball over the line.



The opener was quickly followed by a strike from Sarah Jamieson to make it 2-0 early doors. Scotland were looking fantastic.



Then Jodie Beddow pulled one back for Wales to make it 2-1. The Welsh press won the ball after some mis-control and Beddow slipped it low into the net from close range.



Early in the second quarter Jen Eadie made it 3-1 with a solid finish from a quick attack down the right.



Then a loose pass allowed Beddow to strike again for Wales when she snuck past the advanced goalkeeper to tap into an open goal.



Wales were battling and making opportunities, but it urged the Scots to step up a notch. A penalty stroke went the way of the Scots and just before half time and Jamieson finished from the spot to make it 4-2.



The third quarter became something of a slog with both sides battling for possession in the middle third of the court, and not giving an inch. Neither side could fashion a clean shot at goal.



A composed start to the final quarter saw Scotland hold onto possession of the ball and make Wales chase the contest. Some good work by Jess Ross won a penalty corner for Scotland but they couldn’t capitalise this time round.



The longer the quarter went on the more slick the Scots became as they stroked the ball around, looking dangerous and in control. Emily Dark had a drag flick cleared off the line as the Tartan Hearts looked to put the game to bed.



Wales then took off their goalkeeper and the extra outfield player gave them an extra push. They pulled one back when Livvy Hoskins squeezed the ball over the line with two minutes to play.



The Welsh went for it late in the day but found a solid Scots wall blocking them and it was Scotland who held on to take the three points.



Scotland women’s Indoor Head Coach Iain Strachan said, “It’s been a very good day and I’m delighted to win the two matches. Two tough games but we’re joint top of the group and have a shot at a gold medal. We’re guaranteed promotion with one point tomorrow, so the next match against Turkey now becomes the most important game of the campaign. It’ll be very tough because they’re a good side, but our focus is completely on getting what we need from that game. After that we’ll focus on Russia.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release