EuroHockey Indoor Championship 2020 (W) - Day 2
Minsk, Belarus
25 Jan 2020 CZE v UKR (Pool A) 5 - 4
25 Jan 2020 GER v BEL (Pool A) 7 - 3
25 Jan 2020 NED v AUT (Pool B) 5 - 0
25 Jan 2020 SUI v BLR (Pool B) 0 - 7
25 Jan 2020 BEL v SUI (Pool C) 3 - 1
25 Jan 2020 UKR v AUT (Pool C) 4 - 1
25 Jan 2020 GER v BLR (SF1) 2 - 5
25 Jan 2020 NED v CZE (SF2) 4 - 2
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|7
|8
|9
|2
|Czech Republic
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|9
|1
|6
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|12
|-1
|3
|4
|Belgium
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|15
|-8
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|9
|2
|Belarus
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6
|9
|6
|3
|Austria
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|14
|-6
|3
|4
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|18
|-16
|0