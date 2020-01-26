



In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League match, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Sunday, January 26, 2020



Time: 2:00 p.m. ET



Location: Karen Shelton Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.



Opponent: The Netherlands



FIH World Ranking: 1



Head to Head: In the 2019 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, USA fell in both meetings and were outscored12 to 1.



Prior to meeting twice last year, the Oranje played in a four-game test series against USA at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. in January, 2018. Victorious in all contests, The Netherlands recorded an impressive 20 goals to USA's four for the sweep. The opening match saw The Netherlands score two goals in each half to disrupt USA’s play as they tried to generate positive attack, but the final score stood 4-0.

Head to Head

(since 2013)





10 Previous Matches

0 Draws 1 Won 10 12 Total Goals

What You Need to Know: The Netherlands went into last year’s Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 as red-hot favorites and completely justified that status, defending the crown that they won in 2014 with a string of wonderful, record-breaking performances. Their dominance continued throughout 2019, storming to the inaugural FIH Hockey Pro League title before becoming European champions for a record tenth time. Head coach Alyson Annan, the legendary former Australia international and two-time FIH Player of the Year, has created a team very much in her own image: a perfect balance of outrageous talent, discipline and an unbreakable winning mentality.



With such a staggering run of form, it is little surprise that they will be seen as favorites not only to defend their FIH Hockey Pro League title but also for the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. By using 33 different players en route to winning the inaugural FIH Hockey Pro League title, Annan revealed the depth of the talent pool that she has at her disposal. Whilst emerging talent has unquestionably been given the chance to shine, there are certain players who simply cannot be ignored when it comes to their importance within the group. Captain and midfielder Eva de Goede (nominee: 2019 FIH Player of the Year), striker Frederique Matla (nominee: 2019 FIH Player of the Year and FIH Rising Star of the Year) midfielder Xan de Waard and penalty corner ace Caia van Maasakker are all extraordinary talents, while 2015 FIH Women’s Player of the Year Lidewij Welten remains one of the most formidable attacking players on the planet. Can anyone stop the dazzling Dutch?



The Netherlands' Roster: Click Here



