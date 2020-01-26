2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 26 January
24 Jan 2020 ESP v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (3 - 4 SO)
25 Jan 2020 ESP v GER (RR) 1 - 5
25 Jan 2020 AUS v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (Shoot out 2/4 - 4/5)
26 Jan 2020 AUS v BEL (RR) 2 - 4
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|5
|2
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5
|3
|5
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|1
|6
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|7
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0