KUALA LUMPUR: A team need to have quality benchwarmers to excel in tournaments.





Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) are currently struggling against the favourites in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) as they do not have enough depth on the bench.



This is because Maybank, Tenaga Nasional and Thunderbolts had signed all the up-and-coming players in the country.



That, according to THT coach K. Dharmaraj, left him with leftovers for the MHL.



And so, his bench was too weak to rely upon against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Tenaga.



“When I took over THT and saw the players that we had, I warned the management that we were going to face a tough season as we do not have strength on the bench.



“And as a result, our best 11 had to play for long periods against UniKL and Tenaga as I could not afford substitutions,” said Dharmaraj.



The reigning overall champions look like they will end up without a title this season after losing the Charity Shield to UniKL (3-2).



THT, who lost 4-2 to Tenaga, are now fourth after five matches behind Tenaga, THT and Maybank.



“When I approached some young players from Maybank before the start of the season, they told me that they had signed two-year contracts with the bank.



“We are making do with homegrown youth, and it will take some time for them to mature into better players.



“And in the meantime, THT will suffer a slide,” said Dharmaraj.



UniKL have seven national players as well as four quality imports to rely upon, while THT have five national and four guest players, but their national players have also been underperforming.



With two more matches left before the return leg starts in this eight-team league, it looks like only Tenaga and UniKL will be battling for the title this season.



