Scotland ended Women’s Indoor EuroHockey Championship II in Croatia with a bronze medal after two battling defeats against Turkey and Russia. The Scots however narrowly missed out on promotion to the top level of European indoor hockey.





Turkey came out on top in a 3-1 victory over the Scots to start the day before an epic goal-fest saw the Tartan Hearts go down 12-5 to Russia in the second game.



The results meant Scotland’s destiny was taken out of their own hands and they had to look at results elsewhere for their promotion efforts. Turkey took the opportunity in their final game against Wales to increase their goal difference and take second spot, and promotion, at the final post.



Scotland 1-3 Turkey



A nervy and tricky match against Turkey saw Scotland lose their first game of Women’s Indoor EuroHockey Championship II 3-1. The Scots retained their joint-top position but saw the gap narrow to three points ahead of their final game against fellow table-toppers Russia.



A goalless first half couldn’t deliver anything to separate the sides; it was a sticky encounter with neither team giving an inch.



The game came alive in the third quarter and Turkey had Scotland pegged back as they tried to work their way around the defence via the channels.



However, it was Scotland who took the lead. A penalty stroke was awarded to Scotland and Sarah Jamieson once again stepped up to strike, and found the bottom left corner to make it 1-0.



A short time after the opener Jess Ross had a great chance to make it two for Scotland when she ran through one-on-one, but the goalkeeper did well to deny the goal.



Then Sinem Alpakan equalised for Turkey right at the end of the third quarter from a nice penalty corner deflection.



It was a nervy final quarter. Scotland fashioned a chance to go ahead early in the fourth, Jamieson won the ball and powered forward but the goalkeeper managed to narrow the angle and block the final effort.



Turkey then took the lead from a penalty stroke – 2-1 with a clinical strike by Perrihan Kucukkoc.



Two minutes later Scottish pressure broke down and allowed a Turkish counter; they isolated Carmin Dow in goal to allow Yeter Celik an open goal to make it 3-1.



Scotland 5-12 Russia



It was a 17-goal spectacular in Scotland’s final match of Women’s Indoor EuroHockey Championship II in Croatia, with Russia beating Scotland 12-5. The result saw Russia promoted with Scotland in second place waiting on the results of other matches to find out if the second promotion spot would be theirs.



It was a good start to the game by Scotland. An early Russian penalty corner was well defended by the Scots, and it allowed them to come forward and capitalise with their first attempt – Jen Eadie opened the scoring to make it 1-0.



After the goal Scotland settled into their groove and played some nice hockey, particularly down the right.



The Russians have a lethal attack however and with their second penalty corner opportunity they made no mistake. Bogdana Sadovaia struck home to make it 1-1.



The goal sparked the Russians into life. A quick-fire double by Svetlana Eroshina put some distance between the two on the score sheet as Russia went 3-1 ahead.



The Scots were plucky however; Ruth Blaikie pulled one back for Scotland but Russia’s reply was instant with Eroshina’s hat-trick goal for 4-1.



Still, the Scots kept at them. Sarah Jamieson went on a powerful solo run in the second quarter but some good goalkeeping denied her a goal.



Russia then went 5-2 up through an attack down their left, a zipped pass let Alina Khalimova knick in ahead of Carmin Dow and prod the ball home.



Scotland conceded another penalty corner and it seemed the ball was always destined for the net. Sadovaia launched a drag flick into the roof of the goal to make it 6-2. Moments later Scotland conceded another penalty corner and Varvara Makeeva drag flicked the ball to the exact same spot for 7-2.



Scotland went on the attack and then got caught by a fast counter attack and Eroshina found the net to make it 8-2. It was a very quick flurry of Russian goals.



In the second half there was good Scottish pressure but they were unable to break Russia down. Then Eroshina scored again after she went twisting and turning in the circle before slotting into the gaping goal.



Scotland latched onto a rare loose Russian pass and Ruth Blaikie converted well to give Scotland a third goal.



Immediately Russia went right down the court and scored again, Iuillia Sartakova with a tap in before Eroshina scored another from a tight angle.



Russia scored right at the start of the final quarter. Scotland responded through a lovely finish by Heather Howie – a reverse flick across the goalkeeper and into the net.



Emily Dark scored a fifth for Scotland with a high drag flick with five minutes remaining. It was to be the final goal of the high-scoring contest and meant Scotland would have to look at results elsewhere in the bid for promotion. Sadly those results didn’t go Scotland’s way and Turkey took the second promotion spot giving the Scots the bronze medal.



Scotland women’s Indoor Head Coach Iain Strachan said, “We played well against Turkey, some decisions didn’t go our way but we made a good account of ourselves. Russia were a better side but we gave them a great game. We could have sat back and kept it tight, but that’s not what we’re about – we took the fight to them. We had a go and every player in the squad got a run out against a top quality side.



“Overall, I’m delighted. To come away with a bronze medal is a really good achievement. I’m proud of the squad, they’ve worked so hard and played a great tournament. I’m proud of the support staff, everyone has been absolutely fantastic.”



