HC Minsk’s Nikitsina central to shock Belarus Euro indoor victory

Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 28
Belarus produced a late twist in the tail to win the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Championships for the very first time as they beat the Netherlands in a final shoot-out.



They had already eliminated reigning champions Germany in the semi-final but they looked to be underdogs against the Dutch after a 4-1 group stage defeat.

And they fell behind in the eighth minute to a Lisa Post finish. But that was the only goal to accrue until just a few seconds from the final hooter when HC Minsk’s Maryna Nikitsina got on the end of a smart move down the left boards.

She was among a group of five Minsk players – Maryna Navitskaya, Nastassia Syrayezhka, Krestina Papkova and Yauheniya Filipovich the other ones – who will also be in the running to play in the EHL FINAL8 this summer.

Belarus then went on to win the shoot-out 4-3 in the sixth round of the competition, Nikitsina – the joint tournament top scorer – again popping up with the winning goal after Veranika Mikanovich kept out the final Dutch effort for a famous success.

It was Belarus’s first ever Euro final and it adds to their bronze medal wins in 2008 and 2012.

AH&BC Amsterdam’s Noor de Baat was named Under-21 player of the tournament.

Euro Hockey League media release

