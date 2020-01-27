2020 FIH Pro League (Women) - 27 January
24 Jan 2020 USA v NED (RR) Cancelled in memory of Larry Amar, US Teams Manager who died this week
25 Jan 2020 AUS v BEL (RR) 3 - 3 (4 - 2 SO)
26 Jan 2020 USA v NED (RR) 0 - 9
26 Jan 2020 AUS v BEL (RR) 1 - 1 (1 - 3 SO)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2
|14
|12
|2
|Belgium
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Australia
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|9
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
|0