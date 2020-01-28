Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Former women’s hockey team captain Sunita Chandra passes away

Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 32
Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Sunita Chandra passed away on Monday. Chandra, an Arjuna awardee, was 76 and is survived by her husband Yatish Chandra and two sons.



She had played for the Indian women’s hockey team between 1956 to 1966 and served as skipper from 1963 to 1966.

Her son Gaurav Chandra told PTI  that Sunita died in her sleep at their residence on Monday morning.

Expressing his grief, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath described Chandra as an “excellent player” and called her the “pride of the country”.

Sportstar

 

