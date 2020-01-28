The 8th February 2020 sees the inaugural Hockey Wales ‘Super Saturday’. The double header will take place at the National Hockey Centre at Sophia Gardens in a festival of hockey that features the highest placed women’s and men’s club teams in Wales.





The opening game will be a head to head between Swansea and Leeds from the Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One North.



Swansea is in a commanding position towards the top of the table as we enter the second half of the season, with Leeds languishing towards the bottom. A win for the Welsh side at ‘Super Saturday’ will see them challenging for the top spot.



The second game of the day will see Cardiff & Met, who are also in a strong position in the table, take on their rivals from the Men’s Division One North, Leeds.



The event promises to be a real highlight on the Welsh hockey calendar. ‘Super Saturday’ offers hockey fans a chance to come and watch the top Welsh sides play new, unknown opponents, following the change to the English Leagues last season, which saw both move into Division One North.



Further information:



Date: 8th Feb 2020.



Time: 15:00 Gates open

16:00 Pushback Swansea v Leeds

18:00 Pushback Cardiff & Met v Leeds



Venue: National Hockey Centre, Sophia Gardens.

Free entry



Food, drink and the opportunity to purchase hockey equipment available onsite.



Hockey Wales media release