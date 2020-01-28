Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Wales Men’s Club Championship: Weekend 1

Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 30
Sunday saw the first weekend of competition in the Hockey Wales Men’s Club Championship with Penarth and Swansea meeting at the National Hockey Centre, to play in the opening game of the new formatted competition.



The new format will see Penarth, Swansea and Whitchurch play each other in a series of round robin pool matches, with the winner playing Cardiff & Met, our highest ranked England Hockey (National) League team, in the Hockey Wales Club Championship Finals Weekend on the 2/3 May 2020.

In what turned out to be a very wet morning in Cardiff, both teams had an exciting game with opportunities at both ends, but it was Penarth who were able to capitalise and finish eventual winners by three goals to nil.

The next round of the Championship will see Whitchurch play Swansea on Sunday 1st March, followed by Penarth’s next outing against Whitchurch on Saturday 28th March.

Hockey Wales media release

