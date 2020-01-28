



PETALING JAYA: After seeing two teammates getting injured – one out for six months with a broken jaw and another suffering a blow in his mouth – Australian fullback Timothy Deavin (pic) is worried about the safety of players in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





What’s more, he fears foreign imports might think twice about coming to play in Malaysia if nothing is done to improve the safety of players.



The Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) fullback has urged the league to look into the injuries that are being caused by deliberate hits and off-the-ball incidents.



The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist said he loves playing in Malaysia, but if the problem of dangerous play is not resolved, no one will come over to take part in the league.



“At the end of last season and the beginning of this season, we have had some players getting hit deliberately, and nothing has been done about it,” said the 36-year-old.



On Jan 12, national forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil suffered a broken jaw off a ball hit by Pakistan’s Ali Rizwan of KL Hockey Academy (Hockademy).



In that match, Deavin was seen remonstrating to the umpires over the incident, and was peeved that no action was taken against the opposition player.



Ten days later, Dutch striker Roel Bovendeert was hurt in their 3-0 win against Nur Insafi, suffering a chipped tooth in an off-the-ball incident.



Despite the injuries, Deavin is glad his team have gone on a five-game winning run but knows the challenge ahead will get trickier.



“We have been playing well and are currently undefeated even though we have not played two of the top teams (Tenaga Nasional and Maybank).



“The weekend will be tough, but a good challenge.”



The team coached by Arul Selvaraj will face Maybank at Stadium Tengku Abdullah in Bangi tomorrow.



Deavin said the team environment has been great thanks to the coaching staff and warm local players.



“It is excellent. We are lucky to have such a great coach and a great bunch of guys. They make us feel very welcome.”



“I hope we can (go on being unbeaten), but it will not be easy. They (Maybank) are a strong team. But we know their strengths and weaknesses,” he said.



Deavin said one of the factors that pulled him to play in Malaysia was the warm people. But there is a push factor – the violent play and the fact that it goes unpunished.



